Standard Chartered recommends raising FX hedge ratio on Asian stocks because of slowing stock inflows to the region and rising economic uncertainties. StanChart says the likelihood that foreign equity inflows to emerging Asia have been left unhedged in terms of FX means they are vulnerable to a fall in risk appetite. "The combination of slowing equity inflows to Asia and rising economic uncertainty implies that equity funds have a strong incentive to raise FX hedge ratios heading into Q2," it says in a note. StanChart recommends USD-based equity funds which manage their FX risk -- or allocate it to fundamentally based FX overlay funds -- raise their FX hedge ratios against the INR, TWD and KRW. Quantitative-based FX overlay funds have started raising FX hedge ratios on INR and look set to do so in the KRW and TWD in the next week, it adds. RM: jongwoo.cheon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net