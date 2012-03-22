March 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Societe Generale

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date March 01, 2017

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price 102.587

Yield 3.172 pct

Spread 155 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 221.7bp

Over the 0.75 pct February 2017 OBL#162

Payment Date April 02, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.1 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0751525311

Temp ISIN XS0765610281

