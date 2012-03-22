March 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Arcelormittal

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 29, 2018

Coupon 4.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.712

Yield 4.556

Spread 275 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 343.3bp

over the January 04, 2018 DBR

Payment Date March 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank, HSBC

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0765621569

Data supplied by International Insider.