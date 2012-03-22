March 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Arcelormittal
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 29, 2018
Coupon 4.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.712
Yield 4.556
Spread 275 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 343.3bp
over the January 04, 2018 DBR
Payment Date March 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank, HSBC
& Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0765621569
Data supplied by International Insider.