March 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Eurpean Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date January 4, 2022

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 50bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 50bp

Payment Date March 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banca Akros, Credit Agricole CIB,

DZ Bank, JPMorgan & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

