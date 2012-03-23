March 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 75 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date September 10, 2019

Coupon 7.25

Issue price 101.1375

Reoffer price 101.1375

Payment Date April 03, 2012

Lead Manager(s) TD securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

