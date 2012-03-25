TOKYO, March 26 The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)
and London Stock Exchange plan to dissolve their struggling
joint venture in Japan, with the TSE running the market for
professional investors on its own, the Nikkei business daily
reported on Monday.
Since its launch in June 2009, the Tokyo AIM (Alternative
Investment Market) has only listed one stock.
The two sides are in final talks to end the venture around
July, after which the TSE will look to bolster the market by
revamping listing requirements while keeping costs in check, the
Nikkei reported.
A spokesman for the TSE said the bourse had not made any
decisions about changing the AIM partnership structure, and
declined to elaborate.
Tokyo AIM targets professional investors or those
sophisticated enough to buy shares in firms that don't have to
meet the more stringent listing and disclosure requirements of
the TSE.
Under the current AIM structure, participating securities
firms are responsible for oversight of listings.
The market has struggled to drum up new listings in part due
to a reluctance by securities firms to take on the risk of
approving listings, especially given the relatively low level of
potential expected fees, the Nikkei said.