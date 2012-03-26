March 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB)
Issue Amount 650 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date April 03, 2017
Coupon 3.375 pct
Issue price 101.241
Yield 3.103 pct
Payment Date April 03, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
