Costs of bank cyber thefts hit SWIFT profit last year
LONDON, June 10 Dealing with cyber hacks on banks ate into profit last year at the SWIFT messaging system, which financial institutions use to move trillions of dollars each day.
March 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Telekom Austria AG
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date April 04, 2022
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.984
Spread 175 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 02, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Erste, RBI & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Austrian
TOKYO, June 10 Toshiba Corp will contribute $3.68 billion to continue building two nuclear reactors in the U.S. state of Georgia, enabling the completion of a plant project begun by the Japanese conglomerate's now-bankrupt nuclear unit.