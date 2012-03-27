March 27 Agenda items of INFICON's Annual General Meeting

 Proposed distribution of CHF 14.00 per registered share out of reserves from capital contributions; exempt from withholding tax  Gustav Wirz, Chairman, and Paul Otth, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, are no longer available for re-election at the AGM  The Board of Directors proposes to elect Vanessa Frey and Dr. Beat E. Lüthi as new members of the Board of Directors

Bad Ragaz/Switzerland, March 26, 2012 Distribution of CHF 14.00 per registered share and increase of conditional capital The Board of Directors proposes to distribute CHF 14.00 per registered share out of reserves from capital contributions. This distribution is exempt from withholding tax. In addition, the Board proposes to increase the existing conditional capital from CHF 818,160.- to CHF 1,300,000.- in order to cover the needs for subscription rights and options to purchase INFICON shares granted to employees and members of the Board of Directors. Changes in the Board of Directors Gustav Wirz, Chairman of the Board of Directors of INFICON Holding AG, and Paul Otth, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, will not be available for re-election at the upcoming Annual General meeting of April 26, 2012. The Board of Directors regrets the decision of the two gentle-men and would like to thank Mr. Wirz for his excellent work and commitment as member of the

Board of Directors since 2004 and as Chairman since 2005, and Mr. Otth for serving on the Board of Directors since the formation of this body in the year 2000 as member and Vice Chairman. The Board of Directors proposes to elect Vanessa Frey and Dr. Beat E. Lüthi as new members of the Board of Directors. Vanessa Frey is a Swiss citizen, born in 1980. She completed her undergraduate studies in busi-ness administration and law at the University of St. Gallen and concluded her studies with a mas-ter of science in International Economics and Business with a special focus on Finance at the Stockholm School of Economics, Sweden. From 2004 until 2006, Ms. Frey worked in the Corpo-rate Finance Team of Handelsbanken Capital Markets in Stockholm, Sweden, and after that as as-set manager in Hong Kong. She is CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Corisol Holding AG, Zug, since 2007. Ms. Frey serves on the Boards of Directors of Absolut Invest, Zug, and KWE Beteiligungen AG, Zug and is a member of the Advisory Board of Garaventa Lift, Küss-nacht am Rigi, where she is also nominated for election to the Board of Directors later this year. Dr. Beat E. Lüthi is a Swiss citizen born in 1962. He studied electronics at the Swiss Federal Insti-tute of Technology in Zürich where he also received his ph.d. at BWI Center for Industrial Man-agement. Dr. Lüthi also concluded the Senior Management Program at INSEAD, Paris. He is managing partner at CTC Analytics AG, Zwingen, a worldwide leading manufacturer of laborato-ry robotics for chromatography applications. From 2003 until 2007 he managed the Laboratory Division of Mettler-Toledo, Greifensee. From 1998 until 2002 he served as CEO of Feintool, Lyss. From 1990 until 1998 he held various management functions at Mettler-Toledo. He serves on the Boards of Directors of Bossard Holding AG, Zug, and Straumann Holding AG, Basel. Dr. Richard Fischer, Beat Siegrist and Dr. Thomas Staehelin are standing for re-election. Subject to the election of Dr. Beat E. Lüthi to the Board of Directors, the Board intends to nomi-nate him as new Chairman of INFICON Holding AG.

Complete invitation to and agenda for the ordinary Annual General Meeting The invitation to the ordinary Annual General Meeting of INFICON Holding AG scheduled for April 26, 2012, including the full agenda and the proposals formulated by the Board of Directors, will be published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce and on the INFICON website www.inficon.com at

here on March 29, 2012.

