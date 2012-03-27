March 27 Christian Frère appointed as director of new Energy Business Unit

The Board of Directors of Romande Energie Holding SA has appointed Christian Frère as head of the new Energy Business Unit, with effect from 1 July 2012. He will also join the Executive Board. Morges, 26 March 2012 - In autumn 2010, the Board of Directors of Romande Energie Group adapted its corporate strategy to changes in the regulatory landscape and issues coming to the fore in the power industry. Specifically, this has meant ensuring that it is equipped to meet the challenges represented by a greater number of direct customers, competitive pricing, enlarged networks and the development of proprietary power generation. Under this strategy, the Group's various business lines and activities are viewed from a long-term perspective. One consequence of this strategy is that all power generation and management activities will henceforth be housed within a single Energy Business Unit. At its meeting on 23 March, the Board of Directors appointed Christian Frère (52) to head up this new Business Unit. He will take up his duties on 1 July 2012. Mr Frère is a physics graduate from the University of Essen (Germany) and a Doctor of Natural Sciences. Early on in his career, he held various positions in industry as advisor or chief project engineer, primarily at Rheinmetall in Dusseldorf and RWE in Essen. In 1998, he joined Von Roll, holding various management positions before - in 2005 - joining EGL in Dietikon, where he oversaw development and investment with regard to power generation and transmission facilities in Switzerland and abroad. Romande Energie Group looks forward to capitalising on Mr Frère's broad industry experience and solid technical and business-related background, and hopes that he will be both successful and fulfilled in the performance of the key duties that have been assigned to him.

