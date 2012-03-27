March 27 (Reuters) -
Implenia wins another Gotthard contract - Total contractor
order for fitting out shell construction of ancillary structures
is awarded to EquiTec consortium, a joint venture between
Implenia and Alpiq
Dietlikon, 27 March 2012 - The EquiTec Gotthard (ETG)
consortium - a joint venture between Implenia and Alpiq Infra AG
- has signed a contract with AlpTransit Gotthard AG, the
awarding authority of the Gotthard and Ceneri base tunnels, for
fitting out the shell construction of ancillary structures in
"Lot E" of the Gotthard project. Following the excavation and
interior construction work on the main Sedrun, Faido and Bodio
tunnel sections, Implenia is now responsible for another
important part of this momentous, 57 km long construction
project.
Lot E is part of the fitting out of the Gotthard base tunnel's
shell construction. It consists of the Amsteg sub-sections, the
Faido and Sedrun multifunctional sites, the portal buildings
including the Sedrun access points and the Sedrun shaft head,
including access galleries. ETG's work includes planning and
executing the whole mechanical and electromechanical equipment
for the two multifunctional sites, the central ventilation units
and the railway technology buildings in Sedrun and Faido. It
also includes production, fitting and commissioning of all the
equipment. The core of Lot E is the ventilation technology for
the subterranean railway technology buildings in which all the
equipment is kept. It also includes power supplies and earthing
for all shell construction equipment and all crane equipment at
the multifunctional sites. The two companies forming ETG
complement each other in terms of expertise, and both offer
plenty of experience in the rail technology sector.
The total contractor order is worth a total of approximately CHF
45 million, of which Implenia's share is 50%. Installation work
begins in August 2012, and final handover is scheduled for the
end of May 2016.
www.implenia.com.
(Reporting By Ashok Narayanaswamy)