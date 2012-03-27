March 27 LLB Group business result 2011 of CHF 15.4 million - Growth in new business

Vaduz, 27 March 2012. The 2011 business year presented the LLB Group with major challenges. The steady inflows of new money and the renewed expansion of mortgage lending volumes underline that the strong market position remains unchanged. To generate a sustained increase in its earning power, the LLB Group has implemented targeted measures. A new organisational structure focused on clients and markets will be introduced from 1 July 2012. A comprehensive cost-saving and efficiency programme is to be implemented, which will enable the cost basis to be reduced by CHF 30 million or 10 percent per year up to 2014.  Net new money inflow in 2011 amounted to CHF 0.6 billion (+1.1 %). Assets under management saw a market-related fall of 3.4 percent to CHF 48.1 billion.  Mortgage loans again attained a new record level with volumes increasing to CHF 8.7 billion.  Net interest income rose by 8.3 percent to CHF 189.8 million. Net fee and commission income was down by 6.8 percent to CHF 208.9 million.  On account of the investments made in the growth markets and higher expenditure for the new groupwide IT platform, personnel and administrative expenses climbed by 2.4 percent to CHF 269.2 million. As a result of the increase in value adjustments, total operating expenses rose by 22 percent to CHF 387.1 million.  The LLB Group's net profit stood at CHF 15.4 million.  At the General Meeting on 4 May 2012, the Board of Directors will propose a dividend of CHF 0.30 per bearer share.

Detailed information on the 2011 financial result The documents for the LLB Group's 2011 financial result will be available from 7.00 a.m. on 27 March 2012 at the LLB's website www.llb.li. We shall also provide the 2011 annual report in an interactive online version. German: gb2011.llb.li and English: ar2011.llb.li.

(Reporting By Ashok Narayanaswamy)