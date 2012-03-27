KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 Malaysia's Cagamas Bhd
, the country's mortgage corporation, said on Tuesday
it has issued a multi-tenured 500 million ringgit ($162.34
million) Islamic bond to widen and diversify its investor base.
The Cagamas bond is structured under wakala concept that
involves the use of an agency agreement in which one firm
accepts funds from another to invest on its behalf in a
sharia-compliant manner.
"The uniqueness of the sukuk wakala structure arises from
the co-mingling of the debts arising from a commodity murabahah
transaction with equity assets constituting an investment
portfolio," Cagamas said in a statement.
Cagamas said the sukuk wakala, which was issued out of its
60 billion ringgit commercial paper and medium term note
programmes, was priced at yields of 3.35 percent, 3.50 percent
and 3.70 percent for one, three and five year tenures
respectively.
AmInvestment Bank Bhd and RHB Investment Bank Bhd <were the
joint lead managers for the issuance.
($1 = 3.0800 ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing Niluksi Koswanage)