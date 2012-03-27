March 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date Janaury 15, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 38bp

Reoffer price 99.868

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 40bp

Payment Date April 3, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Credit Suisse, DZ Bank &

Landesbank Berlin

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 12.5 cents

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0767839185

