March 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Glencore Finance (Europe) S.A

Guarantor Glencore International PLC

& Glencore International AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Coupon 4.125 pct

Maturity date April 3, 2018

Reoffer price 99.583

Spread 240 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 312bp

over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR

ISIN XS0767815599

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Coupon 5.5 pct

Maturity date April 3, 2022

Yield 5.506 pct

Issue price 99.386

Spread 325 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct March 2022 UKT

ISIN XS0767865263

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date April 3, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, ING & Lloyds

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

125bp sub-IG coupon step.

50bp coupon step in the event

that merger with Xstrata is not

completed before 1st coupon of

bond

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue