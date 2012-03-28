March 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Barclays Bank PLC
Issue Amount 1.5 billion sterling
Maturity Date April 4, 2017
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.435
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct 2017 UKT
Payment Date April 4, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's debt
issuance programme
Data supplied by International Insider.