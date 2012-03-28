March 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Barclays Bank PLC

Issue Amount 1.5 billion sterling

Maturity Date April 4, 2017

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.435

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct 2017 UKT

Payment Date April 4, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's debt

issuance programme

