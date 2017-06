MUMBAI, March 29 Indian oilseeds and soyoil are expected to open slightly higher on Thursday, supported by firm overseas markets and falling domestic supplies.

* U.S. soybean was 0.55 percent higher at $13.75 per bushel by 0404 GMT.

* The most-active soybean April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended down 0.05 percent on Wednesday at 3,008.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soyoil for April delivery fell 0.45 percent to 743.40 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a contract high of 751.50 rupees on Tuesday.

* The rapeseed contract for April delivery dropped 2.16 percent to 3,808 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies have dwindled in the local markets due to lean season while demand from oil millers has remained strong. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)