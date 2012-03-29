(Refiles to add MARKET EYE tag in headline; widens
distribution)
India's main indexes hit two-month lows, breaking below key
technical support, as technology outsourcing stocks such as
Infosys fell, and on continued fears of foreign
selling due to uncertainty about taxation for overseas
investors.
Indian stocks are headed for their third losing session in
four, with traders citing confusion over recent provisions to
tax indirect investments and combat tax evasions, which analysts
fear could target foreign investors.
However, foreign investors have yet to sell massively.
National Stock Exchange data showed provisional net purchases of
1.48 billion rupees ($29.15 million) on Thursday, bringing total
net sales for the week to about $39 million.
The expiry of March derivatives contracts expiry on Thursday
and the end of the fiscal year at the end of the week is also
adding to the volatility, traders said.
The 50-share Nifty index was down 0.6 percent in
mid-morning, breaking below the 200-day moving average for the
first time since Feb. 1. Infosys lost 1.6 percent.
(Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)