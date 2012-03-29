(Agency corrects the version published on 20 March 2012 to correctly state the rating actions and amount of the rated bank loans. An amended version follows) (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 29 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded India-based OAIS Auto Finance Services Ltd's (OAFS) National ratings to Long-Term 'Fitch A+(ind)' from 'Fitch A-(ind)' with a Stable Outlook and Short-Term 'Fitch A1+(ind)' from 'Fitch A1(ind)'. This resolves the Rating Watch Evolving, which was put in place since 23 September 2011. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of the commentary.

This rating action follows the upgrade of OAFS's 100% parent, ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd's (OAIS) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch A+(ind)' and National Short-Term rating to 'Fitch A1+(ind)'. The ratings of OAFS are equalised with those of its parent, reflecting potential timely support from OAIS and ORIX Corporation of Japan (ORIX), its ultimate parent. ORIX holds a 99.9% stake in OAIS. OAFS is strongly integrated with OAIS in terms of business strategy, client sourcing, operational set-up, treasury and risk management and the two entities share the ORIX brand name and common management. OAFS is under discussions with bankers for ORIX to provide guarantee on some of its bank borrowings.

OAFS's capitalisation is strong (Q3FY12 (year-end March): Tier I ratio: 20.7%). The company received equity injection of INR300m in FY11 and is expected to receive another INR1.3bn over the next two years to meet regulatory requirements.

OAFS's credit losses are limited (FY11: about 1% of advances) and delinquencies are moderate (loans 180 days past due at 1.9% of assets under management as of H1FY12. However, a moderating economic environment could impact asset quality, especially its commercial vehicle loan portfolio, where the borrower profile is weak.

OAFS's profitability remains weak. Though the company enjoys reasonably wide margins (net interest margin of around 5%), high expenses for shared resources from the parent compress net profit.

OAFS is a non-bank financial company. It is primarily in the business of financial leasing of cars and financing of commercial vehicles. OAFS's ratings were placed on RWE following ORIX's announcement to buy India-based Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd's stake in OAIS.

OAFS's ratings:

National Long-Term Rating: upgraded to 'Fitch A+(ind)' from 'Fitch A-(ind)'; off RWE; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term Rating: upgraded to 'Fitch A1+(ind)' from 'Fitch A1(ind)'; off RWE

INR4.2bn long-term bank loan: upgraded to 'Fitch A+(ind)' from 'Fitch A-(ind)'; off RWE

INR250m short-term bank loan: upgraded to 'Fitch A1+(ind)' from 'Fitch A1(ind)'; off RWE and withdrawn as the loan amount is no more outstanding.