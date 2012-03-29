MUMBAI, March 29 Indian soyoil and oilseed futures reversed early losses to close up on Thursday on tight supply situations in spot markets, analysts said.

* "A firm trend in overseas market also supported the upside movement," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Soyoil for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 0.12 percent at 744.35 rupees per 10 kg.

* Rapeseed for April delivery on the NCDEX was 0.97 percent higher at 3,845 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soybean for April delivery ended 1.26 percent higher at 3,046.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 2.5 rupees at 738.55 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 25 rupees to 2,963 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 12 rupees to 3,747 rupees per 100 kg.

CHANA

Indian chana futures closed nearly flat after reversing initial losses as fears of a decline in output in the current season outweighed arrival pressure, analysts said.

* The April chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed maginally up at 3,746 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana output in 2011/12 crop year is estimated to fall to 7.66 million tonnes, down from 8.22 million tonnes in the previous year, the farm ministry data showed.

SPICES

Indian pepper futures fell as high domestic prices put off foreign buyers, while other spices such as turmeric and jeera dropped on bumper harvest expectations and better arrivals.

* The most-active pepper for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.53 percent lower at 40,605 rupees per 100 kg.

* Prices could fall to 37,000 rupees in the short term, traders said.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper dropped 906 rupees to 39,300 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Expectations for a bumper crop and sluggish exports pushed the April turmeric contract down 0.89 percent at 4,214 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Nizamabad, the trading hub in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, supplies rose to around 20,000 bags of 70 kg each from about 15,000 bags in the second week of March, traders said.

* Spot turmeric fell 33.5 rupees to 3,799.5 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures erased early losses to end 1 percent higher as export demand outweighed rising arrivals from the new crop.

* Average daily arrivals in Unjha are around 28,000-32,000 bags of 60 kg each, traders said.

* The most-traded jeera for April delivery on NCDEX rose 1.44 percent to end at 12,117.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Exports are expected to jump 29 percent in 2011/12, and climb a further 19 percent in the coming financial year that begins in April, according trade and industry forecast.

* India is the world's top producer and exporter of jeera, which is cultivated from October to December and harvested from February.

(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)