MUMBAI, March 29 Indian soyoil and oilseed
futures reversed early losses to close up on Thursday on tight
supply situations in spot markets, analysts said.
* "A firm trend in overseas market also supported the upside
movement," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth
Management.
* Soyoil for April delivery on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 0.12
percent at 744.35 rupees per 10 kg.
* Rapeseed for April delivery on the NCDEX was 0.97
percent higher at 3,845 rupees per 100 kg.
* Soybean for April delivery ended 1.26 percent
higher at 3,046.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
down 2.5 rupees at 738.55 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose
25 rupees to 2,963 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 12 rupees to 3,747 rupees per 100 kg.
CHANA
Indian chana futures closed nearly flat after reversing
initial losses as fears of a decline in output in the current
season outweighed arrival pressure, analysts said.
* The April chana contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed maginally up at 3,746
rupees per 100 kg.
* Chana output in 2011/12 crop year is estimated to fall to
7.66 million tonnes, down from 8.22 million tonnes in the
previous year, the farm ministry data showed.
SPICES
Indian pepper futures fell as high domestic prices put off
foreign buyers, while other spices such as turmeric and jeera
dropped on bumper harvest expectations and better arrivals.
* The most-active pepper for April delivery on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.53
percent lower at 40,605 rupees per 100 kg.
* Prices could fall to 37,000 rupees in the short term,
traders said.
* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper dropped 906
rupees to 39,300 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Expectations for a bumper crop and sluggish exports pushed
the April turmeric contract down 0.89 percent at 4,214
rupees per 100 kg.
* In Nizamabad, the trading hub in the southern state of
Andhra Pradesh, supplies rose to around 20,000 bags of 70 kg
each from about 15,000 bags in the second week of March, traders
said.
* Spot turmeric fell 33.5 rupees to 3,799.5 rupees per 100 kg
in Nizamabad.
JEERA
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures erased early losses to end 1
percent higher as export demand outweighed rising arrivals from
the new crop.
* Average daily arrivals in Unjha are around 28,000-32,000
bags of 60 kg each, traders said.
* The most-traded jeera for April delivery on NCDEX
rose 1.44 percent to end at 12,117.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* Exports are expected to jump 29 percent in 2011/12, and
climb a further 19 percent in the coming financial year that
begins in April, according trade and industry forecast.
* India is the world's top producer and exporter of jeera,
which is cultivated from October to December and harvested from
February.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)