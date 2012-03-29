WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
March 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Mortgage pfandbriefe issue priced on Thursday.
Borrower HSH Nordbank
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 5, 2017
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.891
Spread 33 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to
108.5bp over the 0.75 pct 2017 OBL
162
Payment Date April 5, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, DZ Bank, HSH Nordbank,
RBS & Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000HSH3ZGO
