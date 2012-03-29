March 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date February 02, 2017

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 101.025

Payment Date April 4, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law The issue size will total 1.35 billion

Notes Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0739987781

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.