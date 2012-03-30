(Adds background and comments from analysts at Citigroup, RBC)
* RBC cuts price target to $13 from $16; BMO to $11 from $12
* Barclays cuts target to $10 from $12; Nomura to $13.25
from $15
* Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to $12 from $15
* Credit Suisse cuts price target to $14.50 from $18
March 30 Research in Motion RIM.TO RIMM.O
faces a tough year ahead as competition heightens for its
products, warned analysts as they slashed price targets on the
stock, after the company posted a loss and said BlackBerry
shipments fell for the holiday quarter.
On Thursday, RIM recorded its first quarterly loss since the
fourth quarter of fiscal 2005 and said it would no longer issue
financial forecasts. [ID:nL2E8ETBJB]
"The lack of outlook, unit growth deceleration and inventory
build is a negative for RIM's technology supply chain,
specifically Celestica Inc (CLS.N), Flextronics International
Ltd (FLEX.O) and Jabil Circuit Inc (JBL.N)," Citigroup analysts
said in a note dated March 29.
RIM makes up 20 percent of sales at Celestica, 15 percent at
Jabil, and 10 percent at Flextronics, RBC and Citigroup said.
The Waterloo, Ontario-based company's BlackBerry shipments
dropped 21 percent sequentially, the first decline in the
quarter covering Christmas since 2006.
Most analysts consider the expected launch of
next-generation BlackBerry smartphones later this year as a
do-or-die battle for the company, but warn of greater
competition.
COMPETITION STINGS
RIM faces increasing competition across all its products --
from Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPhone 4S and the new iPad,
smartphones using Microsoft's (MSFT.O) Windows software and
cheaper smartphones powered by Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Android,
said Canaccord Genuity analysts.
Analysts at Canaccord Genuity, Barclays Capital, Nomura,
BMO, RBC and Credit Suisse slashed their price targets on the
U.S.-listed shares of the company. [RCH/US] [RCH/CA]
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, nine analysts rate
the stock "hold," two have a "hold," and two others rate it a
"buy" or its equivalent rating.
In a "blossoming smartphone market," RIM’s volumes over the
next one year could actually drop 25 percent, as the existing
BB7 devices are not competitive and as RIM's share in the
international markets is rapidly eroding, Credit Suisse said.
Improvements in the lower end from Nokia NOK1V.HE could
also hurt RIM's share in the international markets, Credit
Suisse said, adding that only the potential for a sale of the
company keeps their rating on the stock at a "neutral."
TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE?
On Thursday, RIM's new Chief Executive Thorsten Heins
announced the initial steps in a strategic overhaul and would
not rule out an eventual sale of the company, but a majority of
the analysts are skeptical of the company's turnaround efforts.
"Accelerating core business erosion and international
pressures narrow RIM’s turnaround window... While CEO Heins
praises BB10...RIM continues to misread the market and may have
lost too much momentum to recover," RBC Capital Markets said.
Analysts at Nomura, in a note titled "Too Little, Too Late,"
said RIM was unlikely to succeed as a standalone ecosystem, even
if it did find some partners.
"Management still seems keen to succeed at both the high and
low ends of the smartphone market, all while still building a
standalone application ecosystem," Nomura analysts said.
Shares of RIM closed at C$13.69 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Friday. RIM's U.S.-listed shares closed at $13.73.
(Reporting by Tenzin Pema in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)
