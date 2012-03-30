* Rivals seen unlikely to license RIM software
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, March 30 A candid diagnosis of the
troubles facing Research In Motion delivered by freshman Chief
Executive Thorsten Heins was a welcome change for its
stakeholders, but his prescription for returning the BlackBerry
maker to health might be hard to swallow.
RIM RIM.TORIMM.O recorded its first quarterly loss in
seven years on Thursday and said it would no longer issue
financial forecasts. A prolonged slump in sales of its
smartphones shows no signs of abating, it said, at least until
it can launch its next-generation line-up later this year.
Heins, saying RIM could not be "all things to all people,"
laid out a broad plan to bring in partners to help RIM plug the
BlackBerry's weaknesses in consumer features such as music and
video. RIM will also seek deals to license its software and
highly secure network to other providers. He even said he might
consider selling the company - once the pride of Canada - if the
review pointed in that direction.
But his options, which might also include scaling back or
exiting the hardware business entirely, are either hugely
disruptive to the company, unlikely to happen, or both.
Indeed investors seem noncommittal for now. The stock, which
rose a modest 3.5 percent on Friday, is coming off its lowest in
about eight years, having dropped nearly 80 percent since
February 2011.
For now, talk of a sale is premature. RIM has avoided any
discussions with potential suitors since a management and board
shuffle in January put Heins in charge, two sources with
knowledge of the matter said.
"They are not having any dialogue with private equity or
strategics," one source said.
The board, and in particular its newest member, value
investor Prem Watsa, preferred to give Heins some time to turn
things around, according to the source, who spoke on condition
of anonymity because the discussion were private.
"Prem Watsa is really very influential there now," the
source said. "They want to give (Heins) the opportunity to
keep his head down and focus on the business."
RIM was not immediately available to comment.
Watsa, known for big bets on what he considers downtrodden
stocks, joined RIM's board in January after building a stake he
has since doubled, making his Fairfax Financial Holdings the
second-largest RIM investor behind Primecap Management Co.
RIM sees a savior on the horizon in the BlackBerry 10, which
uses a different platform than the one that powers its legacy
BlackBerry phones.
But BlackBerry 10 hardware won't arrive until late in the
year if RIM sticks to its schedule, and the competitive threats
Heins alluded to in his Thursday conference call will likely
have accelerated by then, leaving RIM further behind.
Ambitious handset makers such as HTC (2498.TW) and Huawei
[HWT.UL] may have an interest in licensing BlackBerry software
to enhance their credentials for providing secure email to
businesses and government agencies, said Neil Mawston from
Strategy Analytics. But he sees only a limited appetite for
striking a partnership with the struggling brand.
"CATCH A FALLING KNIFE"
Major deals are unlikely before the launch of BlackBerry 10,
he said. "Potential partners or investors may want to know if
the knife has stopped falling before they try to catch it."
It's not like RIM is in a strong negotiating position, with
Google giving away its Android system, and Microsoft also in the
mix with its revamped mobile software and dominance of office
desktops.
"Coming to terms on the price will be challenging," said
Alex Gauna from JMP Securities.
Given RIM's history of lagging the industry on getting the
latest hardware specifications into its devices, outsourcing
RIM's manufacturing to a fast mover such as Samsung would make
sense, analysts say.
Such a move would result in a wholesale shrinking of RIM's
workforce and cut out roughly 80 percent of its revenues, though
it would also discard its most costly activities and drive its
asking price down to a more attractive level.
Finally, RIM could offer up use of its proprietary network
which compresses and encrypts data sent from its BlackBerry
devices, useful in emerging economies where bandwidth is
limited. But RIM may put too high a price on what it sees as its
crown jewel.
"The value of that enterprise suite is questionable," Sterne
Agee analyst Shaw Wu said in a phone interview. "If it was so
good, the company would be doing a lot better."
TAKEOVER COULD FACE POLITICAL OBSTACLE
In the meantime, RIM is likely to have a tough time selling
existing products. The company took a $267 million charge to
write down the value of its BlackBerry 7 devices, which only
launched in August. That suggests RIM has already started
selling them below the cost of production or plans to do so.
Even with the smartphone market in the middle of a boom,
RIM’s volumes over the next year could actually drop 25 percent,
Credit Suisse says. Existing devices are not competitive and
RIM's share in global markets is rapidly eroding.
In the lower end of the smartphone market, improved Nokia
NOK1V.HE devices could cut into RIM's share in the
international markets, said Credit Suisse, which is keeping a
"neutral" rating on the stock only because of the potential for
a sale of the company.
Any talk of a sale also has to take account of the opinion
of Canada's federal government, which can block any major
takeover of a Canadian company if it decides the deal would not
produce a loosely defined "net benefit" to the country.
"RIM is a financially and emotionally important company for
Canada, so popular resistance to any merger or takeover could
occur," Strategy Analytics' Mawston said.
The market now values RIM at about $7.4 billion, a far cry
from the $36 billion valuation it commanded a year ago, but
still an expensive risk for any buyer convinced they can do a
better job.
"It is clear that the company is in survival mode," said
Charter Equity analyst Ed Snyder, who has long tracked RIM and
watched other once-leading companies such as Nokia, Motorola and
Palm flail during turnaround efforts. "RIM is in a dire state of
affairs."
Keywords: RIM/
