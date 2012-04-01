(Adds quotes, details)
By Lee Chyen Yee and Jeanny Kao
BOAO, China April 1 Foxconn Technology Group
will keep on increasing worker salaries in China and cutting the
hours of work, Chairman Terry Gou said on Sunday, after it came
under fire for poor working conditions for employees making
Apple (AAPL.O) iPhones and iPads.
As part of its efforts to relieve the pressure on its
existing factories in Chinese cities such as Shenzhen and
Chengdu, Gou said Foxconn would be building high-tech
manufacturing facilities in Hainan, as well as expanding
operations in Brazil.
"We are a saying now in the company, 'you work fewer hours,
but get more pay'," Gou told Reuters at the 2012 Boao Forum for
Asia in China's Hainan island province. "We won't stop here and
will continue to increase salaries."
"Salaries in Brazil are even higher but we will continue
with our investments there. We've just entered a deal with
Hainan Airlines (600221.SS) and they will eventually be our way
of connecting our supply chain (from China to Brazil)."
The 61-year-old Taiwanese tycoon said Foxconn would lift
workers' overall salaries as some employees at its sprawling
factories in Shenzhen had complained that they would not make
enough money if hours were reduced.
Apple and Foxconn agreed last week to improve conditions
among the 1.2 million workers assembling iPhones and iPads in a
landmark decision that could change the way Western companies do
business in China. [ID:nL2E8ETALZ]
According to the agreement reached with Apple, Foxconn
Technology Group, whose subsidiary Hon Hai Precision Industry
assembles Apple devices in China, will hire tens of thousands of
new workers, eliminate illegal overtime, improve safety
protocols and upgrade housing and other amenities.
The move is in response to the independent Fair Labor
Association's findings of violations of labour laws by Foxconn,
such as letting long work hours and unpaid overtime.
Foxconn now supplies 50 percent of the world's consumer
electronics, with its units assembling handsets for the
industry's best known names such as Nokia Oyj NOK1V.HE and
Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL], apart from Apple.
"The result we expect is additional hiring to cover the
shortfall in labour hours following the reduction of overtime,
as well as increased investment in automation equipment to
reduce the future impact of continued wage increases in China,"
HSBC analyst Jenny Lai said in a report.
Foxconn has also been diversifying into other Asian markets,
such as Vietnam, partly to reduce its reliance on China, though
the move has been limited so far.
"Vietnam's development hasn't been as fast as China," said
Gou, who is Taiwan's third richest man according to Forbes.
He added that Foxconn saw Hainan developing as one of its
manufacturing bases in the southern part of Asia although some
incentives, such as taxes, and the availability of labour still
needed to be ironed out.
"We'll be breaking ground in Hainan at the end of this year
and the facilities will be making high-tech products - that I
can say. But as to what kind of products and other details, I
can't divulge too much now," Gou said.
