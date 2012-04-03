BOAO, China, April 3 China's Suntech Power
Holdings Co Ltd STP.N said on Tuesday that it expects to
return to profit, along with the entire industry, in the fourth
quarter as prices stabilise on tighter inventories and improving
demand.
Suntech forecast its sales in the United States to grow a
strong 40 percent this year, expecting little impact from a
preliminary U.S. ruling on countervailing duties of less than 5
percent and possible higher anti-dumping duties later this year.
The world's largest photovoltaic solar module maker would be
able to skirt around the U.S. duties by shipping its products
from other manufacturing bases outside of China, Chairman and
Chief Executive Zhengrong Shi told Reuters in an interview.
"It'll be tough for the industry to return to profit in the
first half because of falling prices and margins, while
operational costs haven't been dropping fast enough," said Shi,
known in the solar industry as China's sun king, during the 2012
Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan.
Global solar companies, such as Suntech, First Solar Inc
(FSLR.O), Trina Solar Ltd TSL.N and Canadian Solar Inc
(CSIQ.O) all reported losses for 2011 due to aggressive pricing
and a supply glut eroding margins.
Suntech's New York-listed shares have risen by a third since
the beginning of the year, although industry difficulties had
caused its stock to plummet more than 70 percent in 2011.
