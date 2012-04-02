MUMBAI, April 2 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures are likely to fall on Monday due to rising arrivals in the spot markets and worries the government might curb trading to rein in prices.

* The May chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 1.39 percent at 3,647 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session on short-covering after falling sharply in past few sessions.

* Small and marginal traders have made a representation to the consumer affair ministry alleging large scale manipulation in chana, soybean and rapeseed prices and sought a probe, traders said.

* Chana prices have jumped about 30 percent since the end of 2011 despite the start of new crop arrivals from mid-January. The high prices have fuelled market talk of excessive speculation. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)