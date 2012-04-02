MUMBAI, April 2 India currency, bond and inter-bank cash markets are closed for trading on Monday for the annual closing of bank accounts. Trading resumes on Tuesday.

The stock market is open for trade.

On Friday, the 10-year benchmark bond yield closed down 4 basis points at 8.57 percent.

The rupee ended at 50.87/88 to the dollar, stronger than the previous close of 51.39/40.

The four-day call rate closed at 15.00/15.10 percent from 9.95/10.00 percent for one-day cash the previous day. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)