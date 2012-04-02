April 2 Merger between Clariden Leu AG and Credit Suisse AG Complete Zurich, April 2, 2012 - The legal merger between Clariden Leu AG («Clariden Leu») and Credit Suisse AG («Credit Suisse») is complete as of today. Credit Suisse legally merged with Clariden Leu on April 2, 2012, acquiring all of Clariden Leu's assets and liabilities and assuming all of its rights and obligations. The technical process of integrating all business activities should be complete by the end of 2012. Until that time, any reference to Clariden Leu will be considered legally to be a reference to Credit Suisse. The merger will also make Clariden Leu Holding AG part of Credit Suisse Group AG. On November 15, 2011, Credit Suisse Group AG announced its intent to integrate its subsidiary Clariden Leu fully into Credit Suisse