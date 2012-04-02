March 30, 2012 Over-allotment (Greenshoe) option of DKSH shares fully exercised DKSH Holding Ltd. Date: March 30, 2012 DKSH Holding Ltd. (DKSH), the leading Market Expansion Services provider with a focus on Asia(1), announces today that the Joint Bookrunners, acting on behalf of the syndicate banks, have fully exercised the over-allotment (Greenshoe) option of 10% of the shares offered in the base offer at the offering price of CHF 48 per share. Zurich, Switzerland, March 30, 2012 - On March 20, 2012, DKSH was traded for the first time on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The syndicate banks have today decided to fully exercise the "Greenshoe" option, representing 10% of the shares offered in the base offering. With the over-allotment (Greenshoe) option fully exercised, the free float of shares will increase from 28.5% to 31.2%