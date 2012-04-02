BANGALORE, Apr 02 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(FINE)---------------------- ICS-101(Below 20MM) 34800 ICS-201 (Below 20mm) 35100 ICS-102 (22mm) 36000 ICS-103 (22MM) 30000 ICS-104 (24mm) UNQ ICS-202 (25mm) 31600 ICS-105 (25mm) UNQ ICS-105 (27mm) UNQ ICS-106 (28MM) 33700 ICS-107 (29MM) 35000 ICS-108 (30MM) 35300 ICS-109 (32MM) UNQ ICS-110 (34MM) 44500 ICS-301 (26mm) UNQ