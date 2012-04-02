Apr 02 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'A' rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes to be issued by Samsung Electronics America Inc. (SEA; not rated), which is 100% owned by Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (SEC; A/Stable/A-1). SEC has guaranteed the notes. The equalization of the rating on the notes with the ratings on SEC reflects our view that the guarantee is unconditional and irrevocable and therefore qualifies for rating substitution treatment. Also, the equalization of the ratings incorporates our view that payment of the obligation on the proposed notes guaranteed by SEC would be timely given the relationship between issuer and guarantor, the guarantor's strong financial capacity, and the issuer's importance to the guarantor as a key subsidiary of SEC in the U.S.--one of SEC's most important markets. The rating is subject to final documentation.

The ratings on SEC reflect the company's leading position in most of its main businesses, such as global memory semiconductors, display panels, TV sets, and mobile handsets. Based on its strong technological leadership and brand power, the company maintains robust profitability and a solid financial profile. Offsetting these factors are its exposure to cyclical and capital-intensive businesses, intense competition over technology and prices in major product lines, and the complex organizational structure of the Samsung group.

The stable outlook on SEC reflects our expectation that SEC's operating cash flow will remain robust enough to meet the company's substantial capital investment needs without materially weakening the strength of its balance sheet. We could raise the ratings if SEC bolsters its industry position and records stronger free cash flow generation in the face of intensifying competition and pressure on selling prices. We could lower the ratings if the competitiveness of SEC's core businesses weakens significantly, causing a deterioration in its financial risk profile, such as its debt to EBITDA rising in excess of 1.5x, or if the company is forced to provide significant financial support to noncore group-affiliated companies.