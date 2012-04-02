April 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower ASB

Guarantor ASB Bank Ltd {CBAAB.UL], NZ CB Guarantor: ASB

Covered Bond Trusteee Ltd, NZ

Issue Amount 200 million swiss francs

Maturity Date November 2, 2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Yield 1.353 pct

Issue price 100.1380

Reoffer price 100.1380

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 2, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

ISIN CH0183380721

