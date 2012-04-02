BRIEF-JPMorgan China Region Fund says entire investment portfolio has been liquidated
* JPMorgan China Region Fund can confirm that its entire investment portfolio has now been liquidated and fund's assets are now fully in cash
April 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower ASB
Guarantor ASB Bank Ltd {CBAAB.UL], NZ CB Guarantor: ASB
Covered Bond Trusteee Ltd, NZ
Issue Amount 200 million swiss francs
Maturity Date November 2, 2018
Coupon 1.375 pct
Yield 1.353 pct
Issue price 100.1380
Reoffer price 100.1380
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 2, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
ISIN CH0183380721
MILAN, June 9 The board of regional Italian lender Banca Carige on Friday approved a no-confidence motion against Chief Executive Officer Guido Bastianini, a source close to the matter said, in a move that is likely to delay the bank's restructuring plan.