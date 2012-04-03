* President nominee wants to raise equity ratio to 30-40 pct
* Sasa says may be possible for firm to recover on its own
* Keeping all options open to strengthen capital
* Not considering sales of digital camera division
(Adds Sasa comments, background)
By Yoko Kubota and Reiji Murai
TOKYO, April 3 Japan's Olympus Corp (7733.T) may
be able to recover from a huge accounting scandal without having
to bring in new investors, even as it looks to beef up its
capital by around $3 billion over the longer term, its likely
new president said on Tuesday.
The maker of medical equipment and cameras has been badly
weakened by the $1.7 billion fraud, one of Japan's worst
corporate scandals, which has put the company under pressure to
raise fresh equity to put its finances on a more stable footing.
Hiroyuki Sasa, nominated to take over the reins this month
of the disgraced firm, confirmed reports that Sony (6758.T) and
direct rivals Fujifilm (4901.T) and Terumo (4543.T) were among
potential partners willing to invest equity in Olympus.
But Sasa, a veteran Olympus executive and a controversial
choice for some investors as the firm's next president, said in
an interview he might not need to go ahead with an alliance or
any kind of share issue, despite the need to shore up the
balance sheet.
"Strengthening capital through our own efforts is among the
options ... though we are considering all options," he said.
Using free cash flow to nurse Olympus back to health would
be likely to please some major foreign shareholders, who have
voiced concerns that the firm's Japanese banks want to pressure
the board into making a big, dilutive issue of new shares.
These shareholders have pinned their hopes of a go-it-alone
strategy on Olympus' profitable core medical-equipment business,
which has held up well since the scandal broke last October.
Sasa said Olympus had met some of the foreign shareholders.
Asked if he was confident he could bridge the gap between
Olympus management and foreign shareholders, he added: "We
believe so, and are doing our best to explain to them."
But he stressed he was also keeping all his options open,
including allocations of shares to a third party and public
share offerings, given the state of the balance sheet.
Sasa did not say how much the firm needed to beef up capital
immediately, but said he would aim to boost the equity ratio
from just 4.4 percent as of December - equal to 40.6 billion yen
($495 million) - to around 30-40 percent, a goal that would be
detailed in the firm's mid-term to long-term business plan.
That would imply an additional 240 billion yen ($2.93
billion) to 330 billion yen ($4.02 billion), based on the
balance sheet as of December 2011.
Sasa declined to clarify the time-frame to realise this goal
and said it would be outlined in the business plan, which the
firm hoped to compile as early as May.
"On average, other firms in our industry have about 30 to 40
percent equity ratio. Therefore, we would like to bring ours to
that level," he said at Olympus headquarters in central Tokyo.
STILL IN CRISIS MODE
"Our sense of crisis has not wavered," said Sasa, whose
nomination flew in the face of foreign shareholders' calls for a
complete renewal of management.
"We face risks such as the strong yen, the European economic
crisis and shareholders' lawsuits following the scandal, and
based on these we need to decide what to do."
Three former Olympus executives, including a president and
chairman, Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, have been blamed for leading the
13-year-old fraud which hid more than $1 billion in investment
losses from the company's published accounts.
Until a new board is elected at an extraordinary shareholder
meeting on April 20, Olympus is still being supervised by many
of the board members who presided over the scandal. The board
had also sacked last year the only director who had internally
queried the accounts, then chief executive Michael Woodford.
To rebuild the firm, Sasa said he would review its business
portfolio that had spanned widely over the years - partly due to
the elaborate fraud, which involved some sham acquisitions.
But he ruled out, for now, selling Olympus' loss-making
digital camera business.
"We have been reflecting on the fact that under the goal of
growth, Olympus tried to do too many things ... We are thinking
about what to do with various companies that we ended up being
saddled with," the 56-year-old said.
Sasa is currently an executive officer who has worked as the
head of development and marketing at Olympus Medical Systems
Corp, the core medical equipment business which controls about
70 percent of the world market for diagnostic endoscopes.
These endoscopes are used to peer inside people's bodies to
detect stomach and intestinal cancers and other illnesses.
Major foreign shareholders, such as U.S. fund managers
Southeastern Asset Management and Indus Capital, have criticised
the proposed new board, focusing much of its criticism on the
nominee for chairman, former banker Yasuyuki Kimoto.
Kimoto formerly worked for Olympus' main lender, Sumitomo
Mitsui Banking, which is also a major shareholder.
($1 = 82.0400 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Linda Sieg
and Mark Bendeich)
