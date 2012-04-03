(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 03 - Europe's capital goods firms are well positioned to withstand a harsher economic environment this year and avoid downgrades, says Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today in its new report card: "Despite A Slower Economy, European Capital Goods Firms' Ratings Look Resilient.

"This is partly because we expect that the economic slowdown in Europe will be milder than in 2008-2009, when the financial crisis led to a slump in capital goods firms' orders," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Anna Stegert. "What's more, companies have undertaken protective cost-savings measures to better cope with reduced demand and have diversified their operations beyond Europe to regions with fast-growing economies where demand is stronger." Six of the 16 investment-grade rated firms we rate now generate more than 40% of their revenues in emerging markets.

Following the recovery over the past two years, many companies have also strengthened their liquidity positions and balance sheets, the report says. We view 13 of the 16 investment-grade rated capital goods firms has having "strong" liquidity, according to our criteria.

The report nevertheless says a more significant economic weakening than we currently anticipate or a move toward more aggressive financial policies, could pose potential challenges to companies' credit quality over the coming quarters. "What's more, we think that the 15 noninvestment-grade (below 'BBB-') companies we rate will likely have less financial flexibility to navigate their way through a slowdown because they usually carry higher debt and have weaker liquidity positions on average," said Ms. Stegert.

The financial crisis of 2008-2009 revealed just how sensitive operations in Europe's capital goods industry are to economic swings. When European economies went into recession, revenues of individual firms in the sector slumped by up to 30% in 2009. Yet, ratings in the sector stayed relatively stable and a few companies even managed rating upgrades.

In a second report entitled "How Europe's Capital Goods Firms Can Survive The Slowdown," Standard & Poor's analyzed the performance of the 16 investment-grade (rated 'BBB-' or above) European capital goods companies from the severe economic downturn of 2008-2009 through the recovery that gained pace in the second half of 2010.

The report identifies three characteristics in particular that helped companies preserve their credit profiles. First, the ability to generate strong free operating cash flow in a weakening operating environment; Second, a strong exposure to emerging regions to help offset weaker domestic markets; and finally, more prudent financial policies, such as reduced dividend payouts and lack of sizable acquisitions to preserve cash.

"While we acknowledge that the current economic slowdown in Europe is much less severe than the last downturn, we believe that some of these inherent characteristics and company policies that were effective then could also help capital goods firms successfully navigate currently less favorable industry conditions," said Ms. Stegert.