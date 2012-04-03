(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 03 - Europe's capital goods firms are well positioned to withstand a harsher economic
environment this year and avoid downgrades, says Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today in its
new report card: "Despite A Slower Economy, European Capital Goods Firms' Ratings Look
Resilient.
"This is partly because we expect that the economic slowdown in Europe will be milder than
in 2008-2009, when the financial crisis led to a slump in capital goods firms' orders," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Anna Stegert. "What's more, companies have undertaken
protective cost-savings measures to better cope with reduced demand and have diversified their
operations beyond Europe to regions with fast-growing economies where demand is stronger." Six
of the 16 investment-grade rated firms we rate now generate more than 40% of their revenues in
emerging markets.
Following the recovery over the past two years, many companies have also strengthened their
liquidity positions and balance sheets, the report says. We view 13 of the 16 investment-grade
rated capital goods firms has having "strong" liquidity, according to our criteria.
The report nevertheless says a more significant economic weakening than we currently
anticipate or a move toward more aggressive financial policies, could pose potential challenges
to companies' credit quality over the coming quarters. "What's more, we think that the 15
noninvestment-grade (below 'BBB-') companies we rate will likely have less financial flexibility
to navigate their way through a slowdown because they usually carry higher debt and have weaker
liquidity positions on average," said Ms. Stegert.
The financial crisis of 2008-2009 revealed just how sensitive operations in Europe's capital
goods industry are to economic swings. When European economies went into recession, revenues of
individual firms in the sector slumped by up to 30% in 2009. Yet, ratings in the sector stayed
relatively stable and a few companies even managed rating upgrades.
In a second report entitled "How Europe's Capital Goods Firms Can Survive The Slowdown,"
Standard & Poor's analyzed the performance of the 16 investment-grade (rated 'BBB-' or above)
European capital goods companies from the severe economic downturn of 2008-2009 through the
recovery that gained pace in the second half of 2010.
The report identifies three characteristics in particular that helped companies preserve
their credit profiles. First, the ability to generate strong free operating cash flow in a
weakening operating environment; Second, a strong exposure to emerging regions to help offset
weaker domestic markets; and finally, more prudent financial policies, such as reduced dividend
payouts and lack of sizable acquisitions to preserve cash.
"While we acknowledge that the current economic slowdown in Europe is much less severe than
the last downturn, we believe that some of these inherent characteristics and company policies
that were effective then could also help capital goods firms successfully navigate currently
less favorable industry conditions," said Ms. Stegert.