April 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Gecina
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date April 11, 2091
Coupon 4.75 pct
Issue price 99.499
Reoffer price 99.499
Spread 290 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 359.8bp
over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR
Payment Date April 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricol CIB, CM CIC, Natixis,
Royal Bank of Scotland & SG CIB
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
