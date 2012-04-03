April 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank(NWB)
Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date April 03, 2017
Coupon 3.375 pct
Issue price 101.107
Payment Date April 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law Dutch
Notes The issue size will total 900 million Norwegian crown
When fungible
ISIN XS0767065906
Data supplied by International Insider.