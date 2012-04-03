* Sees Q1 rev about $1.2 bln vs est $1.34 bln

* Expects Q1 gross margin to be below prior guidance

* Shares down 7 pct

(Adds analyst comment, details on rivals, background)

By Himank Sharma

April 3 Flash-memory maker SanDisk Corp SNDK.O warned that weak demand from mobile phone manufacturers and a glut in supply that has led to lower prices are hurting its revenue and margins, sending its shares down 7 percent in after-market trading.

The maker of NAND chips -- used as storage memory in smartphones and tablets -- has recently seen demand taper with some of its key customers scaling back orders.

Smartphones and tablets have caused a boom in NAND production, but SanDisk's customers have not all done equally well from the explosion in mobile gadgets.

"Anybody who is not a Samsung (005930.KS) or an Apple (AAPL.O) is burning through some (mobile) handset inventory," RBC Capital Markets analyst Doug Freedman said.

"Until we get the PC market, tablet market and handset market back buying, we'll see an oversupply situation."

SanDisk's weak outlook mirrors warnings from rival flash-memory makers, who have also blamed weak prices and demand for their disappointing results.

Late last month, Micron Technology (MU.O) said it was facing persistently low prices for memory chips and posted a wider loss. [ID:nL1E8EM97W] Toshiba Corp (6502.T), Japan's biggest chip maker, also posted a drop in quarterly sales at its electronics devices business, which includes semiconductors, hit by lower prices for memory chips. [ID:nL4E8CU759]

SanDisk in January expressed concerns about weaker demand weighing on sales in the fist half of this year and forecast lower-than-expected revenue for the first quarter. [ID:nL2E8CQ9OR]

The company now expects first-quarter revenue of about $1.2 billion, even lower than the $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion range it had forecast in January. Analysts were expecting $1.34 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Milpitas, California-based company, which is set to report results later this month, said its gross margins for the January-March quarter will come in below its prior expectations of 39-42 percent, hurt by lower prices for its chips.

"SanDisk is exposed broadly to most mobile handset makers, and they even ship to Samsung but that is not barely enough to offset the shortages coming out of most mobile makers," analyst Freedman said.

SanDisk fell to $46.43 in extended trading, after closing at $50.05 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)

((Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SANDISK/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.