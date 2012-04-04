SINGAPORE, April 4 Keppel Corp Ltd, the world's largest rig builder, said on Wednesday its shipyard had secured contracts worth S$170 million ($136 million) from two repeat customers.

The contracts were for floating production storage and offloading upgrading projects from SBM Offshore N.V. and Bumi Armada Bhd, Keppel said in a statement. ($1 = 1.2512 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)