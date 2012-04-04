April 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date March 12, 2015

Coupon 7.5 pct

Issue price 101.9125

Yield 6.744

Payment Date April 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct (selling),

0.1875 (m&u))

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Note

programme

The issue size will total 325 million

Brazilian real when fungible

ISIN XS0754679669

Data supplied by International Insider.