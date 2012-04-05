UPDATE 2-Western Digital to raise Toshiba chip offer in last-ditch bid-source
* New offer seeks to clear antitrust concerns - source (Adds details, context)
April 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Reseau Ferre de France (RFF)
Issue Amount 50 million sterling
Maturity Date December 23, 2015
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 101.411
Payment Date April 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50-100
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 450 million
sterling when fungible
Temporary ISIN XS0772580519
ISIN XS0559950448
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* New offer seeks to clear antitrust concerns - source (Adds details, context)
NIAMEY, June 10 Niger said on Saturday it had recalled its ambassador to Qatar in solidarity with Arab countries that have cut ties with Doha over allegations it sponsors Islamist militants and Iran.