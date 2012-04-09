USD/KRW rises on stop-loss JPY/KRW buying among offshore funds and expected USD-demand linked to S.Korean companies' dividend payments to foreign shareholders. But the pair's upside is seen capped about 1,140 as exporters are also likely to sell on rallies, dealers say. USD/KRW up 0.6% to 1,138.1. JPY/KRW gains up to 1% to 13.9975, the highest since Feb 28. "We may see more gains (in dollar/won) if dividend flows intensify, although its upside is limited for now," says a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul. KT Corp and Shinhan Financial Group are set to pay 252.5 bln won ($223.99 million) and 217.1 bln won to foreign shareholders, respectively, on Fri, according to Reuters calculations. RM: jongwoo.cheon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net