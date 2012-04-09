SINGAPORE, April 9 Casino operator Genting
Singapore PLC said on Monday it plans to sell S$500
million ($397 million) worth of perpetual subordinated capital
securities.
The securities will pay an annual coupon of 5.125 percent
until October 2022 and 6.125 percent after that.
DBS is the sole global coordinator for the offering. DBS and
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp are the joint lead managers and
book runners.
Genting Singapore, a unit of Malaysian group Genting Bhd
, also issued S$1.8 billion in perpetual securities
last month and said it was seeking new investment opportunities.
($1 = 1.2590 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok)