April 9 Shares of Millennial Media MM.N fell as much as 9 percent on Monday after rival Augme Technologies Inc AUGT.OB filed a patent-infringement lawsuit against the mobile advertising company.

Augme said in a statement that Millennial had infringed its software patents that help advertisers target consumers via the Internet.

Augme, which filed the lawsuit in the United States District Court of Delaware, said it is seeking monetary damages for past infringement of these patents.

"If the case is awarded in our favor we would be entitled to a future royalty interest in Millennial Media's infringing revenues," Augme Chief Executive Paul Arena said in a statement.

Millennial's shares, which listed on the New York Stock Exchange in end-March at nearly double their offer price, have been steadily losing ground. They touched a low of $16.72 earlier on Monday.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)

