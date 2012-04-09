April 9 Brokerage BTIG downgraded Apple Inc
(AAPL.O) to "neutral" from "buy", saying it expects telecom
carriers, burdened by subsidies on the iPhone, to resist
upgrades in 2012.
"We expect post-paid wireless operators to remain firm in
their plan to stunt the pace of phone upgrades in 2012 and we
expect to see some initial evidence of their success in the
current quarter," BTIG said in a note, explaining the rare
downgrade.
While the popular iPhone upgrades help operators attract new
customers, they put massive pressure on their margins because of
the big subsidies offered on each iPhone sold.
"Of course, our thesis will not be supported in the current
quarter as the pent up demand in China and the launch of the
iPhone in 30 additional markets is likely to drive strong sales
that will offset the sequential declines in other markets," BTIG
said.
The brokerage expects iPhone sales to fall in many markets
in the second quarter, with U.S. sales declining to 9 million
from 13 million in the first quarter.
Apple's largest customer, AT&T (T.N), posted a $6.7 billion
loss in the fourth quarter, hurt partly by costly subsidies for
smartphones such as the iPhone. [ID:nL4E8CQ57A]
Also, Sprint Nextel (S.N) posted a wider quarterly loss
because of the higher costs of selling the iPhone and said the
popular device delivered a smaller-than-expected boost in
subscribers. [ID:nL2E8D83TH]
BTIG, which also expressed concerns about the sustainability
of a $600 iPhone and a possible need for a price cut, removed
its $600 price target on the stock.
The brokerage said investors should consider whether Apple
will be able to deliver another revolutionary product.
The company introduced the new iPad early in March, which
led to a slew of upgrades. Brokerage Piper Jaffray said the
stock should breach $1,000 in a year or two. [ID:nL2E8F37XU]
Apple shares were up more than $3 at $636.92 in afternoon
trading on the Nasdaq.
