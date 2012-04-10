USD/THB down as Japanese players sell the pair, although onshore players buy on dips, limiting its downside, dealers say. USD/THB falls 0.1% to 30.97 from Thursday's close of 31.01. Thailand's local financial markets were closed from Friday to Monday for holidays. A Bangkok-based dealer expects the pair to move between 30.90 and 31.00. RM: jongwoo.cheon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net