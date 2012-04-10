April 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 23, 2019

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.379

Yield 3.11 pct

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & SEB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.175 pct (m+u)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0773059042

Data supplied by International Insider.