April 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower New South Wales Treasury Corp
Issue Amount A$ 850 million
Maturity Date August 20, 2024
Coupon 5.0 pct
Yield 4.97 pct
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the ACGB
Payment Date April 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Central Bank of Australia,
Deutsche Bank & WBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing ASX
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law Austrian
