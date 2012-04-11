TOKYO, April 11 A second global shareholder advisory firm has come out in opposition to key board nominees at Olympus Corp, highlighting a rift between the scandal-tainted Japanese company and foreign investors that is likely to persist after the expected approval of a new management team next week.

Glass Lewis has recommended investors reject seven of 11 proposed directors, including nominee president Hiroyuki Sasa, in a vote at an extraordinary shareholder meeting on April 20, an official at the advisory firm told Reuters on Wednesday.

ISS Proxy Advisory Services has also opposed Sasa and two other directors, while urging the rejection of five years of financial statements restated after the company's $1.7 billion accounting fraud that came to light late last year.

While widely used as a reference by foreign investors, the recommendations from Glass Lewis and ISS alone are unlikely to influence enough shareholders to outright block the proposals, which pass with majority of votes cast.

Roughly a quarter of the company's stock is in the hands of foreign investors. The rest is with banks and other domestic shareholders who are expected to back the new board rather than risk creating a management vacuum.

The vote will likely underscore this split and highlight the uphill battle faced by Olympus to regain the trust of overseas investors, who could prove vital if it seeks to shore up its battered balance sheet by issuing stock.

"Foreign investors are not in the majority so I don't think (the proposals) will be rejected," said Nanako Imazu, an analyst at CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets. "But the friction between foreign investors and management should continue."

Olympus issued a statement on Wednesday to refute the recommendations by ISS, which it said showed "some biases". For example, it cited Sasa's 30-year career in the core medical business and said he was qualified to lead the firm.

RISK OF LAWSUITS

Imazu of CLSA said foreign investors, which include big U.S.-based funds Harris Associates and Southeastern Asset Management, were likely more concerned about the risk of lawsuits arising from ongoing fraud investigations in Britain and the United States.

The risk that new problems will emerge out of pending investigations prompted ISS to recommend shareholders vote against the restated financial statements to prevent undermining any lawsuit they may pursue in the future.

For similar reasons, Glass Lewis told its clients they should abstain from voting to approve the financial statements, which were based largely on an unofficial, company-sponsored probe that was published in December.

"When you have the regulatory bodies in three different countries still examining the events... and to rely solely on the company's investigation after just a couple of months seemed a bit premature," said Robert McCormick, chief policy officer at Glass Lewis.

ISS told stockholders they should oppose nominee president Hiroyuki Sasa and nominee chairman Yasuyuki Kimoto, saying the former was not ideally qualified and the latter too closely tied to a big Olympus creditor, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC).

Glass Lewis took a more aggressive stance on the board, recommending the rejection of seven nominees, including independent directors Shiroh Hiruta and Motoyoshi Nishikawa, who served on a committee charged with advising the company on its management reform after the scandal.

Glass Lewis took issue with the committee's "tepid steps toward reform", McCormick said. This included not recommending the board of directors or statutory auditors resign even after the arrest of board members implicated in the scandal.