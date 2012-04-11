April 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB)
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date April 24, 2017
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 100.36
Reoffer price 100.36
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.325 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
