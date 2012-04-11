April 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB)

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 24, 2017

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 100.36

Reoffer price 100.36

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.325 pct

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

